Pep who? Maresca claims reborn City are ahead of schedule after summer upheaval

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca believes the club is ahead of schedule following major summer changes after Pep Guardiola's decade of dominance. Maresca expressed satisfaction as City sit top of the Premier League despite significant squad changes.

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Maresca leads Manchester City transition smoothly

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table after eight matches under new manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian took charge following a trophy-laden decade under Pep Guardiola, navigating major squad departures including Bernardo Silva, John Stones, and Rodri.

City remain active on all fronts, reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and securing two wins from three Champions League ties.

Maresca believes the club's rebuild is progressing faster than initially anticipated.

Maresca insists City are competing ahead of schedule

Speaking ahead of Saturday's fixture against Brighton, Maresca highlighted the speed of the team's adaptation. "I think we’re going in the right direction," Maresca affirmed.

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"I said in the last press conference, after so many years to change manager and many players it takes time to compete again and in this moment we are competing."

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"We changed many players and the manager but good thing about the club is we are competing in all the competitions and we know it takes time when you make this many changes but in this moment, we continue in the same way," he added.

Manager embraces Premier League unpredictability

Maresca acknowledged that competitive parity across the English top flight makes maintaining consistency a constant challenge.

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The manager pointed to teams like Aston Villa, Newcastle, and third-placed Brighton as proof of the league's rising standards.

"Every season you can have one or two surprises that they are there and now the level is so similar that you can drop points against any team and win against any team," Maresca noted.

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City aim to solidify summit position

Manchester City prepare to host high-flying Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday's 15:00 UK kick-off.

Maresca's side look to secure three points before turning attention to European duties against RB Leipzig.

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City continue their campaign aiming to preserve momentum across all competitions.