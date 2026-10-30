'They can score four or five!' – Enzo Maresca issues stern warning ahead of Brighton clash

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca warned his players that getting tactical balance right is essential to stopping aggressive Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. Maresca also confirmed winger Antoine Semenyo remains the club's only injury absentee.

Advertisement

City brace for immediate rematch against high-flying Seagulls

Premier League leaders Manchester City host third-placed Brighton at the Etihad Stadium just three days after their dramatic Carabao Cup encounter. City progressed on penalties following a 2-2 draw, setting up a high-stakes league clash.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler declared his desire for revenge following Wednesday's cup exit.

Maresca expects another severe test against the league's surprise high-flyers.

Maresca warns against Brighton's aggressive attack

Maresca highlighted Brighton's man-to-man pressing and direct attacking style as major danger areas for his defense. "This season they are a bit different in style compared to last year and two years ago when I was in Chelsea," Maresca explained.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This season they are much more man to man, a bit more direct in the way they attack but the way they attack is always front foot and aggressive."

Related Topics

Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

"They can score three, four, five goals against any team. They create many chances. That’s why you need the right balance... It’s going to be a tough game," the Italian warned.

Semenyo remains sole absentee amid squad rotation

Addressing team news, Maresca confirmed that winger Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with an injury sustained against Ipswich Town. "They are all available. Apart from Antoine Semenyo, the rest are all available," Maresca confirmed.

Advertisement

"He’s good. He’s in a good mood. He’s in the building making the recovery sessions and the therapy that he needs but it’s too early for now."

Stars including Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Gianluigi Donnarumma return to the squad after being rested in midweek.

Advertisement

City maintain one-game-at-a-time focus

Despite upcoming trips to RB Leipzig and Nottingham Forest, Maresca refused to look beyond Saturday's match.

"I’m thinking about tomorrow. Just game by game," Maresca asserted.

Advertisement

City focus entirely on securing victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.