'We didn't deserve to lose!' - Maresca rues 'avoidable' mistakes and lack of luck as Man City fall at Villa Park

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca insisted his side did not deserve to lose after their perfect start to the Premier League season was halted by Aston Villa. A Nicolas Jackson brace proved the difference at Villa Park, leaving the Italian to lament individual errors and a lack of fortune in front of goal.

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A frustrating afternoon for the champions

Reflecting on the performance immediately after the final whistle, Maresca was adamant that the scoreline did not accurately reflect the balance of play. The Italian tactician felt his side had done enough to secure at least a point, if not all three, given the volume of opportunities they carved out. 'Performance overall was good. Amount of chances we created. Second half we only conceded the transition of the goal,' Maresca told TNT Sports. 'Sometimes you have to defend a bit better or be a bit more lucky in that transition but it's football. We learn from that and move on.'

The City boss was particularly frustrated by the nature of the goals conceded, which he felt were entirely preventable. When asked if the goals were avoidable, Maresca replied: 'Absolutely, both. Sometimes you have to be a bit more lucky because we only conceded those two chances. But we created a lot of chances. We had many chances. We played most of the game in their box but you have to be clinical and avoid mistakes like the two goals we conceded.'

Defensive errors prove costly

The opening goal deeply frustrated City's coaching staff, arriving as it did from a rare defensive lapse. John McGinn capitalized on Marc Guehi’s heavy touch, threading a pass to Jackson, who neatly bypassed Elliot Anderson before driving a high finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma to put Villa ahead.

City briefly clawed their way back early in the second period as the ever-dependable Erling Haaland powered home a header from Iliman Ndiaye’s delivery. Yet, the leveler was short-lived; just eight minutes later, Jackson latched onto a low ball from substitute Ibrahim Mbaye, squeezing a first-time strike beneath Donnarumma’s outstretched left hand to put Villa back in front.

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The Villa Park hoodoo continues

Aston Villa’s recent record against Manchester City is becoming increasingly impressive, with this victory marking their fifth win in the last seven encounters between the two clubs. The win also provided a perfect celebration for Unai Emery, who was marking the fourth anniversary of his appointment as Villa manager.

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For City, however, the stadium remains a difficult place to visit. When questioned on the club's poor recent record at the venue, Maresca remained focused on the immediate task. 'We will try again next season. I can only analyse today and I don't think we deserved to lose today - but we lost, you can always learn something. For sure there are things we can do better today.'

Eyes on the Brighton bounce-back

There is little time for City to dwell on the result, as a challenging EFL Cup fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion looms on the horizon this Wednesday. Despite the defeat, City maintain a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League ahead of second-placed Arsenal's clash with Everton, while Villa's victory propels them into the top half of the table.

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Looking ahead to the next challenge, Maresca expressed respect for the work being done on the south coast while emphasizing the need for his players to be ready for another tactical battle. 'We will see. It will be a different game, they are doing a fantastic job. It will be tough in both games. But we must recover and prepare for that,' he concluded.