Man City boss Enzo Maresca involved in TENSE press conference clash over Chelsea red cards

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca was involved in a tense exchange regarding the disciplinary record of his former club Chelsea. The Italian dismissed concerns over the high number of red cards his previous side received, insisting his new squad is moving in the right direction.

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Tense press conference for Maresca

Maresca brushed aside questions regarding the disciplinary issues he oversaw during his spell at Chelsea. The Italian faced a tense exchange with a reporter on Friday ahead of a Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Questions were raised about the high number of red cards his former players received before he departed the London club on New Year's Day. However, the City boss refused to accept that the issue was a genuine cause for concern. He was quick to shut down the narrative as he previewed the weekend clash.

Maresca hits out at reporter

When pressed on Chelsea's disciplinary problems, Maresca immediately challenged the premise of the question. He quickly asked the reporter to clarify the exact timeline of the indiscretions.

"When I was there or when I left?" asked Maresca. After the reporter confirmed the question related specifically to his tenure, the Italian issued a blunt and dismissive response.

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"You lack information. When I was there... when I left," he replied. When pushed on whether the red cards were a lingering issue during his reign, he simply stated: "I don't think so."

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Chelsea cards and City progress

During Maresca's final months at Chelsea, six players received red cards between September and November. The club finished last season with 118 yellow cards in the Premier League and 11 reds across all competitions.

Despite various off-field issues, including the financial scandals they are facing, Maresca claims to be satisfied with his current squad. Having taken charge at the end of June, he believes the team is developing well despite significant changes.

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"We're going in the right direction," Maresca explained. "I think, in this moment, we are competing, and we changed many players, changed manager. But the good thing about the club is that, in this moment, I think we are competing in all competitions and we know that it takes time."

City prepare for Brighton test

The Cityzens will look to maintain their impressive form when they host Brighton on Saturday. City currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight matches. They are ahead of Arsenal on goal difference and hold a five-point advantage over the visiting Brighton side.