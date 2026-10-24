Enrique: the Ballon d'Or does not concern me, and it will not affect my team

Luis Enrique has made it clear he couldn't care less about the Ballon d'Or ceremony, which falls at the same time as Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Olympique Lyonnais next Monday in the eighth round of the French league.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, two days before the Lyon game, the PSG boss addressed the rescheduling. The match moved from Sunday to Monday evening at the request of the police directorate, with large-scale protests planned across France over the weekend.

That switch dropped the fixture straight onto the night of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. It's the second year running a PSG match has collided with the big night, after last year's ceremony clashed with their meeting with Olympique de Marseille in 2025.

None of it bothers Luis Enrique. He insisted again on Saturday that football's most prestigious individual prize holds no interest for him.

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Would he be watching the ceremony in London? Enrique didn't hesitate: "No, that does not interest me," before turning to the postponement of the Lyon clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain manager added: "I will remain focused on Monday's match. If that is better given the current situation, then I accept it. Sunday is an exceptional day because of an American football match being held, as well as the current circumstances. We have to be ready. I have no problem playing on Monday. We have shown the identity of the team we represent."

On the award itself, Enrique acknowledged one of his own players could walk away with it, a nod to reigning winner Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who faces several months out through injury.

"We have many players capable of winning the Ballon d'Or," Enrique said. "We will see who wins it, but that will not change anything of what we are seeking to achieve as a team."



