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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSGAFP
Loai Mohamed
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Enrique makes history with Paris at Barcelona's expense

Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
Spain
France

A new record is added to the Spanish coach's statistics

Luis Enrique etched his name into Champions League history on Tuesday evening, leading Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in the third round of the competition's league phase.

Figures published by the "Stats Foot" account tell the story. The Spaniard took charge of his 49th Champions League match with PSG, becoming the outright record holder for most games managed by a boss at French clubs in the competition. He moves clear of France's Claude Puel, who racked up 48 across more than one French side.

Now Enrique wants PSG to keep their European momentum rolling, and he does so against the club he knows best. He guided Barcelona to the Champions League crown back in 2014-2015.

The Barcelona tie marked the 82nd Champions League match of Enrique's career across every team he has managed.

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