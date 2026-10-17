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Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Enrique announces injury to Paris Saint-Germain star before Barcelona clash

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Champions League
N. Mendes
Luis Enrique
France
Spain
Portugal

The Paris side played out the closing minutes with ten men.

Luis Enrique has confirmed Nuno Mendes picked up an injury during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Strasbourg on Saturday in the seventh round of the French league.

Mendes came on in the 53rd minute, helped turn the result around, then limped off on 85 minutes. Enrique had already used all of his substitutions, so Paris finished the match with ten men.

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Speaking in press comments after the match, the Spanish coach explained: "He (Mendes) felt something slight in his thigh, and we decided not to take any risks."

"I don't know whether we can describe that as an injury, but we decided to play with one man fewer, because we did not want to take any risks," Enrique added. "We will assess the situation tomorrow."

His caution makes sense. Paris host Barcelona next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in the third round of the Champions League.

Six points from two games has Paris top of the European competition, ahead of second-placed Blaugrana only on goals scored. Barcelona ran riot at Real Betis on Saturday, winning 5-2 in the ninth round of the Spanish league.


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