The Rojiblancos posted on their channels a video showing a printer spitting out a sheet of paper carrying the words "Stop referee harassment". The Portuguese is also shown holding a note in his right hand at the press conference after his side's 2-1 defeat, with two scenes from Sunday's match on it.

That incident came on Sunday, when a visibly unhappy Mourinho launched a fierce attack on referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. The sheet featured two screenshots meant to show that the official had gone against Los Blancos with two wrong decisions. "The story of the match is here," said "The Special One" as he held up the note.

In Mourinho's view, both incidents should have brought Atletico a red card. "The fouls by Kang-in Lee and Romero on Valverde and Bellingham were clear red cards!" Mourinho said through gritted teeth, before briefly hinting at a conspiracy narrative: "Mr Trujillo, the VAR referee, who did not ask the referee to look again at the situation involving Kang-in Lee's red card, has a very strange history with Real Madrid," he said, adding: "As for the poor referee Ortiz, it is clear that he is not up to the pressure in matches of this kind. He does not have the experience to officiate a derby." He blamed the selection committee. "It was all very strange."

Diego Simeone then hit back. "We have to be careful with what we say and we have to know how to show respect to others. If someone crosses that line of respect, it is dangerous - regardless of whether your name is Mourinho, Flick or Simeone. We should never cross that line." Much of the Spanish press saw the controversial appearance by the Real coach as ridiculous. Marca, meanwhile, wrote of the return of the "old familiar Mourinho".

Why is Atletico Madrid's video also to be understood as criticism?

Atletico's dig at Mourinho in the video also doubles as criticism of Real. The club have often pointed to referees after defeats in the past and above all made questionable statements via the club's own channel. That happened again after the defeat by their city rivals. "Either Ortiz Arias is making mistakes on purpose, or he is a coward without honesty and professionalism," RMTV said about the incidents in question, as quoted by the newspaper AS .

If Mourinho is to be believed, the officiating team turned the match on its head with their decisions. "The match should have become 11 against nine for 50 minutes, but instead it became 11 against 10 against us," he said. In the 52nd minute, Atletico went ahead through a penalty from Alejandro Grimaldo, after Real defender Dean Huijsen had been sent off moments earlier with a second yellow card.

Tensions had already boiled over at half-time, when players and coaches from both teams, including former Germany international Antonio Rüdiger, clashed on the way to the dressing room.

For Real, it was already their second defeat of the season after seven matchdays, leaving Los Blancos down in fourth heading into the XXL international break. Barcelona top the table with seven wins, followed by Atletico, who already have five points fewer to their name.