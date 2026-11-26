Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in several summer transfer windows.
Last summer was no exception. Enrique Riquelme, then a candidate for the Real Madrid presidency, vowed to do everything in his power to sign the Norwegian striker.
According to Sport newspaper, former Manchester United star Gary Neville told The Overlap podcast that Haaland would end up wearing a Real Madrid shirt.
The England legend insisted: "I'm absolutely confident that Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player within 18 months at the most, and possibly by the end of the season."
Neville didn't stop there. He even predicted how Madrid's new-look attack would line up.
He added: "I think Brazilian Vinicius Junior will leave Real Madrid, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe will move to the left wing, and Erling Haaland will be Real Madrid's out-and-out striker."
Haaland, 26, renewed his contract with Manchester City last year until the summer of 2034. Still, the club's situation in the alleged financial breaches case could change the picture entirely.
City are struggling for results in the Premier League under Italian coach Enzo Maresca, who took charge after Pep Guardiola's departure.
They haven't won any of their last four league matches, losing to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest and drawing with Fulham.
Europe has offered little respite. A 2-2 draw with Italian side Napoli on matchday five of the Champions League left them eighth with 10 points.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms: