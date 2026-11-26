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Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in several summer transfer windows.

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Last summer was no exception. Enrique Riquelme, then a candidate for the Real Madrid presidency, vowed to do everything in his power to sign the Norwegian striker.

According to Sport newspaper, former Manchester United star Gary Neville told The Overlap podcast that Haaland would end up wearing a Real Madrid shirt.

The England legend insisted: "I'm absolutely confident that Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player within 18 months at the most, and possibly by the end of the season."

Neville didn't stop there. He even predicted how Madrid's new-look attack would line up.

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He added: "I think Brazilian Vinicius Junior will leave Real Madrid, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe will move to the left wing, and Erling Haaland will be Real Madrid's out-and-out striker."

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Haaland, 26, renewed his contract with Manchester City last year until the summer of 2034. Still, the club's situation in the alleged financial breaches case could change the picture entirely.

City are struggling for results in the Premier League under Italian coach Enzo Maresca, who took charge after Pep Guardiola's departure.

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They haven't won any of their last four league matches, losing to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest and drawing with Fulham.

Europe has offered little respite. A 2-2 draw with Italian side Napoli on matchday five of the Champions League left them eighth with 10 points.