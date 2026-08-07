England international, 30, charged with assault in nightclub

Ivan Toney has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, according to The Telegraph. The ten-cap England international is alleged to have misbehaved in a nightclub in London in December.

The 30-year-old is accused of delivering a headbutt at a nightclub in Soho on the night of 5 to 6 December. Police then arrested him immediately on suspicion of two counts of assault and one public order offence.

A police statement regarding the incident reads: "Police were called at 00:47 on Saturday 6 December to Wardour Street, W1. The victim was taken to hospital; the injuries are reportedly not life-threatening and will have no lasting consequences."

After an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, Toney was released on bail and has now been formally charged. He is due to appear in court on 24 September.

"Ivan acknowledges that he has been charged and, although he is naturally shocked by that, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court," a spokesperson for the striker said.

Since 2024, Toney has played for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who signed him from Brentford in 2024. In 2022, he was suspended for eight months after breaking the FA's betting rules no fewer than 232 times.

Earlier this summer, he was also part of England's World Cup squad. Toney came on shortly before full time in the semi-final against Argentina. He had a starting place in the third-place play-off.