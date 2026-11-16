England defeat turns into a victory: what happened inside Spain's dressing room?

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Defeat to England was not merely the end of a historic unbeaten run for Spain. It became a real test of the team's character and its ability to overcome setbacks, a test that Luis de la Fuente, the head coach of "La Roja", decided to handle in a completely different way from simply apportioning blame or expressing disappointment.

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Rather than letting gloom take over the dressing room after defeat to England at the Metropolitano, De la Fuente turned the loss into a fresh starting point. His speech was full of optimism and reminders of what the players have achieved in recent years.

The Spanish newspaper Sport lifted the lid on what happened inside the Spain dressing room after the match. The coach refused to give in to sadness after a run of 43 consecutive matches without defeat came to an end, and instead set about restoring his players' confidence and reminding them of the value of what they had achieved.

Hugs and a special message: how did De la Fuente respond?

According to Sport, De la Fuente made a point of hugging his players in the tunnel by the dressing rooms. Once inside, his message was direct and clear: "Don't be sad."

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He knew the defeat had hit his players hard. They aren't used to leaving international matches in the Spain shirt feeling frustrated, because this group had grown accustomed to winning and avoiding defeat for a long time.

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So De la Fuente didn't just ask them to move on from the result. He reminded them of what they had already achieved, pointing to an exceptional record that had not been easy to build.

He told his players: "What you have achieved is historic, and let's see whether we can do it again", a reference to the record run of 43 matches without defeat. He then reminded them of the major titles they had won: "You have won the Nations League, the World Cup and the European Championship."

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Lamine Yamal: having this talent is a privilege

De la Fuente spoke proudly of the players at Spain's disposal, stressing that having Lamine Yamal is a great privilege for the team.

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The coach said: "It is a privilege to have Lamine Yamal and the rest of the players", expressing his pride in his squad and limiting himself to thanking them.

It was a painful defeat for Spain, but De la Fuente took a positive approach so his players wouldn't leave camp psychologically affected before returning to their clubs.

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The camp hadn't been easy. Constant fixtures had taken their toll, with the players stretched by a congested schedule split between the Champions League and domestic competitions in Spain, where a fierce race is also under way.

Spain beat the Czech Republic but weren't at their best physically, and the same was true against England at the Metropolitano.

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There is an upside. With the unbeaten run over, Spain no longer carry the burden of protecting their record, and that could give them greater freedom in the matches to come.

They remain World Cup holders, though, and will have plenty of motivation to return to winning ways from March.

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This group has enough confidence in reserve and can prove it in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Several Spain players said the upcoming challenge motivates them. They hope to win back the title they lifted in 2023 in the Netherlands before starting their qualifying campaign for Euro 2028.