England vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

England vs Czechia: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

England and Czechia will kick-off on 6 October 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Three Lions look to maintain dominant streak in Group C

England return home to Wembley Stadium to host the Czech Republic for Matchday 4 of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign in Group C. Coming off a record-breaking away display over the weekend, Thomas Tuchel's squad aim to leverage momentum in front of their home supporters and consolidate control at the top of the group standings. For Santi Denia's Czechia, taking the trip to London following a difficult outing against Spain presents a steep challenge as they aim to avoid a second defeat to the Three Lions inside a fortnight.

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The Three Lions' seven-goal masterclass in Rijeka

England enter Tuesday night brimming with confidence after delivering an emphatic 7–0 away victory over Croatia on Matchday 3 (October 3). Captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each struck twice alongside goals from Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and substitute Morgan Rogers in a ruthless attacking display. The performance marks back-to-back wins for Tuchel following a 2–0 away win over Czechia in Prague on Matchday 2, putting England in commanding form.

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The Czechs' late discipline issues in Oviedo

Czechia travel to Wembley seeking to reset after suffering a 3–1 away defeat against Spain at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium on Matchday 3 (October 3). Jiří Sláma brought the visitors within one in the 68th minute, but a late second yellow card to Ladislav Krejčí in the 84th minute disrupted their push before Mikel Merino sealed Spain's win. Without Krejčí available due to suspension, Denia's side must show immense defensive discipline to contain England's frontline.

Wembley showdown: Defensive compactness meets high-powered attack

When the two sides met in Prague in September, second-half strikes from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane earned England a 2–0 victory. England's central unit of Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to dictate tempo and unleash Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon down the flanks. Meanwhile, Czechia will rely on a low block anchored by Štěpán Chaloupek and Robin Hranáč, aiming to feed Adam Hložek on swift counter-attacks. With crucial Group C points on the line, Tuesday's encounter promises intense international action from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel faces fitness concerns ahead of this fixture. Both Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly missed group training before the squad travelled to Prague, and Tuchel has said he is not yet certain whether either will feature. The projected XI has James Trafford in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Lewis Hall in defence, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jude Bellingham, and Elliot Anderson in midfield, and Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon supporting Harry Kane. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Czechia, Santi Denia is expected to name Lukas Hornicek in goal behind a back four of Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Jiri Slama, and Stepan Chaloupek. Michal Sadilek, Alex Kral, and Matej Radosta are projected in midfield, with Pavel Sulc and Lukas Ambros supporting striker Adam Hlozek. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Form

England have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Spain in the Nations League, though prior to that they beat France 6-4 in the World Cup quarter-finals. Wins over Norway and Mexico also featured in that run, with the only other defeat coming against Argentina at the semi-final stage.

Czechia have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Croatia, and they were eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage following a 3-0 loss to Mexico. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and a 2-1 defeat to South Korea also featured in that sequence, with their sole win coming against Guatemala.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0. England hold the stronger record across the last four head-to-head fixtures, with three wins to Czechia's one. Czechia's only victory in the dataset was a 2-1 win in Prague during European Championship qualifying in October 2019, a result that came after England's 5-0 win in the reverse fixture at Wembley earlier that year.

Standings