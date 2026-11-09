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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoEngland
Wembley
team-logoCroatia
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England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League preview: Three Lions eye Nations League dominance

England vs Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
England
Croatia

Powered by back-to-back commanding clean-sheet victories that featured an astonishing 7–0 demolition in Rijeka and a 3–0 cruise against Czechia, England welcome a proud Croatia squad arriving in London determined to restore national pride and erase the sting of a late 2–1 heartbreak against Spain.

England vs Croatia: Match details

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Wembley

Wembley stage set as free-scoring Three Lions test Croatian pride

England host Croatia at Wembley in their penultimate UEFA Nations League Group 3 fixture, with Thomas Tuchel's side needing only to avoid defeat to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

England arrive in strong form after a 7-0 demolition of Croatia in the reverse fixture last month, one of the most emphatic results in recent memory for the Three Lions. That result, combined with three wins from their opening four group matches, has placed them firmly in control of their Nations League destiny.

England Press ConferenceGetty Images

Tuchel has named a 25-man squad that includes some notable talking points. Jobe Bellingham earns his first senior call-up, stepping up from the Under-21s after his brother Jude reportedly pushed for his inclusion. Josh King also gets the nod from Fulham, with Tuchel praising the 25-year-old's versatility and character.

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are the headline absentees. Tuchel was blunt about Palmer's situation, noting that the Chelsea midfielder has missed too many international camps and that the group who performed so well at the World Cup retain priority. Foden, meanwhile, was close to a recall before dropping to the bench at Manchester City.

Declan Rice heads into the game in outstanding club form, leading the Premier League in assists this season and earning praise from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his growing threat in the final third. Trent Alexander-Arnold also retains his place after impressing during the previous window, competing with Ben White and Jarell Quansah at right-back.

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ENGGetty Images

Croatia arrive under significant pressure. Slaven Bilic's side have lost three of their last four Nations League matches, including that heavy defeat at Wembley, and sit third in the group with their qualification hopes effectively over.

Team news & squads

England vs Croatia Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Tuchel

Form

ENG

ENG - Form

FRA
W4-6
ESP
L2-3
CZE
W0-2
CRO
W0-7
CZE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CRO

CRO - Form

POR
L2-1
CZE
W1-2
ESP
L4-1
ENG
L0-7
ESP
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/16
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EnglandDrawCroatia
4
1
0
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
England badge
England
ENG
7
FT
World Cup
England badge
England
ENG
4
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
2
FT
European Championship
England badge
England
ENG
1
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
England badge
England
ENG
2
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
England badge
England
ENG
0
FT
14Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpainSpainESP
4400125+712
W
W
W
W
2
EnglandEnglandENG
4301143+119
W
W
W
L
3
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
4103414-103
L
L
L
W
4
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
4004210-80
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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