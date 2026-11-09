England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League preview: Three Lions eye Nations League dominance

England vs Croatia: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Wembley stage set as free-scoring Three Lions test Croatian pride

England host Croatia at Wembley in their penultimate UEFA Nations League Group 3 fixture, with Thomas Tuchel's side needing only to avoid defeat to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

England arrive in strong form after a 7-0 demolition of Croatia in the reverse fixture last month, one of the most emphatic results in recent memory for the Three Lions. That result, combined with three wins from their opening four group matches, has placed them firmly in control of their Nations League destiny.

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Tuchel has named a 25-man squad that includes some notable talking points. Jobe Bellingham earns his first senior call-up, stepping up from the Under-21s after his brother Jude reportedly pushed for his inclusion. Josh King also gets the nod from Fulham, with Tuchel praising the 25-year-old's versatility and character.

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are the headline absentees. Tuchel was blunt about Palmer's situation, noting that the Chelsea midfielder has missed too many international camps and that the group who performed so well at the World Cup retain priority. Foden, meanwhile, was close to a recall before dropping to the bench at Manchester City.

Declan Rice heads into the game in outstanding club form, leading the Premier League in assists this season and earning praise from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his growing threat in the final third. Trent Alexander-Arnold also retains his place after impressing during the previous window, competing with Ben White and Jarell Quansah at right-back.

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Croatia arrive under significant pressure. Slaven Bilic's side have lost three of their last four Nations League matches, including that heavy defeat at Wembley, and sit third in the group with their qualification hopes effectively over.

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