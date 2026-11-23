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Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has named his squad to face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Endrick misses out on the Real Madrid squad after the club confirmed on Monday that the Brazilian striker has suffered a muscle injury to the adductor in his left leg. He'll sit out the eagerly awaited European clash.

Denzel Dumfries, though, is in. The Dutchman's inclusion is a surprise, given the doubts over his availability after he missed Real Madrid's final training session.

Marca had reported this morning : "Endrick and Dumfries did not appear on the pitch alongside the rest of their team-mates, which makes their involvement in the match almost certainly ruled out."

Mourinho has again left out the injured trio of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raúl Asencio, as in previous matches. None of them are fit yet.

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The Real Madrid squad in full:

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Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre.

Defenders: Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries.

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Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago Pitarch.

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande.

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Madrid go into the match in high spirits. They've won all four of their league-phase games so far, and their 12 points put them second in the table, level with Paris Saint-Germain, who have a perfect record. Tuesday offers a fresh chance to boost their hopes of qualifying directly for the round of 16.

Their European campaign began with a win over Inter, before they got the better of Roma, Leipzig and AEK Athens. That run underlined their credentials as serious contenders for the continental title, and they'll be looking to extend it against the Dutch side.

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PSV Eindhoven, by contrast, sit 24th with 4 points after one win, one draw and two defeats in their first four rounds. They need a positive result against Real Madrid to climb the table and avoid dropping out of the race for the qualification places.