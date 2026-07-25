Rodri's move from Manchester City to Real Madrid is closer than ever. The Spain star has settled his personal terms, and only an agreement between the two clubs over the fee stands in the way of completing one of the summer window's biggest deals.

Press reports say Rodri has already made up his mind to wear the Real Madrid shirt. He now waits for official talks between Los Blancos and Manchester City to conclude, with the financial package the sole sticking point.

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Reliable journalist Matteo Moretto reports that Rodri is simply waiting for the two clubs to agree a transfer fee, having wrapped up every personal detail of his Real Madrid contract.

According to Moretto, the midfielder has struck a complete agreement with the Royal Club over the terms of his deal. No obstacles remain on the player's side. The final decision now rests with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Rodri sits among Real Madrid's most important targets right now. The hierarchy view him as the ideal man to strengthen the midfield, prizing his vast experience and his ability to dictate play at both ends of the pitch, on top of the leadership that has turned him into one of world football's biggest names in recent years.

Only the fee now separates the two parties from an official announcement. Real Madrid's fans are watching closely, desperate to see one of the world's finest midfielders join their ranks.