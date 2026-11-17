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Emmanuel Petit has launched a passionate defence of Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki following recent criticism of his performances for France. The World Cup winner questioned why the 23-year-old is constantly targeted by critics despite his impressive attacking output under manager Zinedine Zidane.

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Petit defends under-fire Cherki

Cherki has found himself at the centre of a fierce debate regarding his recent performances for France. The 23-year-old has faced intense scrutiny from critics who believe his general contribution to the team's overall play is far too neutral. However, Petit has firmly rejected those claims. The 1998 World Cup winner spoke out to offer his full support to the talented playmaker.

Despite earning 20 senior caps and scoring three goals for his country, Cherki seemingly remains a divisive figure among supporters. Petit strongly believes that the young midfielder is unfairly exposed to a much harsher level of criticism than his international team-mates.

Facing a career of criticism

Speaking on RMC, Petit expressed his sheer frustration at the constant negativity surrounding the City star. The former midfielder questioned the specific tactical complaints directed at the youngster.

"I’ve been hearing the constant criticism directed at Cherki for some time now," Petit argued. "It feels like he’s had to face the same type of scrutiny since the very beginning of his career. What exactly are they holding against him? Cherki often receives the ball with his back to the goal, so he has to find a way to manage that.es the ball with his back to goal, so he has to sort it out himself."

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Second only to Olise

The underlying statistics certainly support Petit's passionate argument. Cherki currently stands as the second most decisive player of the Zinedine Zidane era for the French national team. Only Michael Olise boasts a more effective attacking output under the legendary French manager. Petit was quick to remind critics of this highly impressive fact.

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"Despite everything, he is the second most effective player under the Zidane era, trailing only Olise," Petit noted.

Pointing the finger elsewhere

Instead of focusing on Cherki, Petit insisted that other high-profile stars should shoulder more responsibility when France struggle. He specifically called out several key players for failing to perform their basic defensive duties.

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"I didn't see [Adrien] Rabiot or [Lucas] Da Cunha winning the ball back, nor the defenders winning their duels in their zone," Petit explained. "I didn't see Olise and Mbappe tracking back in the defensive transition. There are lots of players before Cherki who can be criticised."