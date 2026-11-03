Emanuelson recommends one player for Ajax’s first team: ‘He can be valuable’

Urby Emanuelson believes Pharell Nash could be an asset to Ajax's first team, the Jong Ajax assistant coach told ESPN.

On Monday evening, Ajax's reserves faced Vitesse in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Emanuelson took charge because head coach Carlos García was suspended.

Jong Ajax went 1-0 up after just three minutes. Jahyendrow Amour played Nash into space, and he calmly finished into the far corner.

For Emanuelson, the goalscorer could also be an asset to Ajax's first team. Oscar Gloukh and Abdellah Ouazane currently play on the left up front, although both are naturally midfielders.

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"I think Nash needs to be a difference-maker, as he was today. If he is, then he could be of interest to the first team. I work with him a lot," Emanuelson began.

"He has so much individual quality. He gets the better of his opponent throughout the match. But then he scores only one goal. That does make a difference, but I want to see more," he concluded.

Vitesse equalised late through Jeredy Hilterman to earn a 1-1 draw.