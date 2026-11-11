'It’s a dream' - Eli Junior Kroupi’s father reacts to shock France call-up from Zinedine Zidane

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Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has received his first senior call-up for the France national team by manager Zinedine Zidane following an injury to Marcus Thuram. The 20-year-old attacker now has a golden opportunity to make his international debut in the upcoming fixtures against Italy and Turkey.

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Zidane turns to young Bournemouth attacker

Kroupi has been handed his first senior call-up to the France national team. Manager Zidane selected the 20-year-old as a direct replacement for Thuram, who was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a physical issue.

Kroupi has made just three Premier League appearances for Bournemouth so far this season. His sudden elevation to the senior international stage marks a significant career milestone for the young attacker. The forward previously impressed in the French youth ranks before making his permanent move to England. He now faces a massive step up to the elite level under Zidane's guidance.

A dream moment for the family

The call-up came as a massive surprise to the Kroupi family, especially given the player's recent fitness struggles. His father, former Ivory Coast international and Lorient forward Eli Kroupi, admitted they were not anticipating a phone call from Zidane.

"We didn't necessarily expect it because he's just coming back from injury," Kroupi senior told Ouest-France. "It's a dream. With what he's done since he was in the youth categories, and again last season, it's a reward. Is it deserved? It's not for me to say. But it's a good thing the manager called him."

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Ready to prove his true worth

Kroupi departed Lorient for Bournemouth two seasons ago, embarking on a challenging journey to establish himself in the demanding Premier League environment. The attacker is now fully determined to seize this unexpected chance to impress Zidane during the international break.

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His father remains confident that the 20-year-old possesses the required mentality to handle the intense pressure of the senior France camp. He firmly believes the forward will let his football do the talking.

"On this first camp, only Junior knows what he is capable of doing," his father continued. "The answer will be on the pitch, but he knows where he wants to go."

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Italy and Turkey await the forward

Kroupi will now link up with his international team-mates as France prepare for a vital double-header. He will be intensely eager to catch Zidane's eye during training sessions and earn his first senior cap for his country.

France are scheduled to face Italy on November 12, presenting a potential baptism of fire for the Bournemouth starlet. If he does not feature against the Italians, a second opportunity could arrive just three days later.

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Zidane's side will then take on Turkey on November 15 to conclude their current international window. Kroupi will desperately hope to return to the south coast of England as a fully-fledged international player.