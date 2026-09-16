Elche have taken aim at France star Kylian Mbappé following their meeting with Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Spanish league.

Madrid looked to be cruising, then made hard work of it. They scraped three points by the skin of their teeth with a 3-2 win on Tuesday evening at the Manuel Martínez Valero in the sixth round of the Spanish league.

The Elche social media accounts sparked into life on Wednesday with a sarcastic dig at the fair play of the Real Madrid striker, one of the leading candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Two photos did the talking. Both showed midfielder Gonzalo Villar arguing with the French forward, captioned "fair play" alongside an emoji of a face with eyes rolled back.

According to Mundo Deportivo: "The photos correspond to an incident that occurred in the final minutes of the match, in which the two players quarrelled and pushed each other after a foul on the French player."

The report continued: "After getting up from the ground, the Real Madrid player severely insulted the Elche midfielder, as shown in the match photos."

It concluded: "Amid the ongoing controversy over the Ballon d'Or award, for which Mbappé is competing, Elche came out with their message calling for fair play, which is one of the criteria set for choosing the award winner alongside individual performance and collective achievements."







