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AZ pulled off a superb Europa League win on Thursday. They trailed Sparta Prague 2-0 at half-time, but Peer Koopmeiners quickly pulled one back before coach Leroy Echteld's substitutes completed a fairy-tale comeback in the Czech capital: 4-2.

AZ struggled through the first half in Prague and fell behind in the fourth minute. Jonathan Braut Brunes, Erling Braut Haaland's first cousin, headed in John Mercado's cross to make it 1-0.

Bendeguz Kovács started with Netherlands striker Mexx Meerdink absent. The Hungarian had a chance to equalise midway through the first half, but turned and sent a left-footed shot narrowly wide.

That miss cost AZ. Goalkeeper Jari De Busser lost possession in a dangerous area, leaving Brunes in an excellent position. The Norwegian kept his composure and squared for Patrik Vydra to tap in: 2-0.

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AZ faced a bleak outlook at half-time, but Echteld's side fought back after the break. Peer Koopmeiners pulled a goal back with a cross so sharp that it flew in off the inside of the post: 2-1.

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Ten minutes into the second half, Echteld brought on Ayoub Oufkir, Ro-Zangelo Daal and Dave Kwakman. AZ suddenly played with confidence. Kwakman found Daal, who cut inside from the left and curled a superb right-footed shot into the far top corner.

A quarter of the match remained, and AZ completed the comeback. Echteld's substitutes combined again as Daal found Oufkir, whose shot from outside the box flew in to make it 3-2.

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With a few minutes remaining, AZ put the game beyond doubt. Calvin Stengs sent Oufkir through with a pass into space, leaving the Morocco international with plenty of room ahead of him. Oufkir beat the only opponent in his path with a sharp turn before firing home right-footed: 4-2.

AZ now have nine points from five matches and remain firmly in contention for a top-eight place. That would allow Echteld's side to skip the play-off round. Even if they miss the top eight, it would take an extraordinary turn of events for AZ to miss out on the play-off round now.