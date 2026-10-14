Jose Mourinho's comments about refereeing continue to spark widespread controversy, and Spanish journalist Roberto Gomez has waded in. Speaking in his usual segment of "La Tribu" on Radio Marca alongside Raul Varela, Gomez voiced his concern over the Real Madrid coach's remarks and called for a firm response from the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

According to the website "Radio Marca", the journalist began by defending Real Madrid's right to protest against refereeing decisions it considers unfair, stating: "Real Madrid have the right to protest against the decisions, especially the referees' performance".

Gomez then drew a line between those complaints and what the Real Madrid coach said: "What I see as extremely serious is Mourinho's comments yesterday".

He set out his reading of the words: "It is clear that he is casting doubt on the referee's decisions and his performance, and that the referee will deliberately set out to harm Real Madrid, and that is an extremely serious matter".

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Refereeing circles are rattled, he added: "These comments should be a cause for concern not only for the Technical Committee of Referees, but for the federation, and for Spanish football".

No official reaction has followed, and that drew his criticism too. "I believe yesterday's comments are extremely serious because they cast doubt on the entire Spanish league", he warned.

A warning for the coach would not be enough, in Gomez's view. "Do we have to summon him to clarify matters? Do we have to reprimand him? That is pure nonsense. What we need here is a response from the federation, from the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation".

His closing words pointed straight at the federation's most senior official: "And this is where Mr Louzan, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, must step forward, because if he continues down this path and we are at the start of the season, it is obvious that we know what awaits us".

Mourinho has gone after referees more than once this season. The latest came in yesterday's press conference ahead of the Roma match in the Champions League, when he turned to the previous game against Villarreal: "I invite you to watch only the first minute of the match against Villarreal. And if you want, we can discuss the matter next Saturday. That first minute needs no explanation for anyone who understands football".

He skipped the press conference after Saturday's match altogether. Vinicius Junior had seen a goal disallowed and been sent off with a straight red card for pulling the hair of Villarreal player Nathan Salibe at the start of the attack.