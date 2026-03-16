How to use the EA Sports App to stay updated with your favourite football teams

Football never stops - and neither should the way you follow it. Whether you're tracking your club’s latest result, diving into stats, or keeping up with breaking news, the EA Sports App is designed to bring fans closer to the game than ever before.

With live scores, personalised feeds, and interactive features, the EA Sports App gives supporters a new way to follow the teams and competitions they love. Here’s how to get started and make the most of everything the app offers.

What is the EA Sports App?

The EA Sports App is a mobile platform that connects fans with real-world football through live scores, news, highlights, and interactive content. Users can follow their favourite teams, leagues, and players while receiving personalised updates tailored to their interests.

Alongside match coverage, the app also includes expert editorial content and videos from leading sports journalism outlet The Athletic, bringing deeper analysis, insights, and storytelling directly to fans.

In short, it’s a one-stop hub for football fans who want quick updates, deeper insights, and a more interactive experience.

Step 1: Download the EA Sports App

The first step is simple - download the EA Sports App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Once installed, log in using your EA Account and select the teams, leagues, and competitions you want to follow. The app is currently available in several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

From that point on, the app will personalise your feed with relevant content based on your preferences.

Step 2: Follow your favourite teams and competitions

One of the core features of the EA Sports App is the ability to follow the teams and leagues you care about most.

When you first open the app, you’ll be prompted to choose the clubs, competitions, or players you want to track. Once selected, they’ll appear in your personalised feed, making it easy to keep up with results, fixtures, and key updates.

This also means you’ll get notifications when your team is playing - ensuring you never miss a matchday moment.

Step 3: Stay on top of live scores and match insights

The EA Sports App delivers lightning-fast live scores and real-time match updates from football leagues around the world.

During games, fans can follow detailed match insights, statistics, and key moments as they happen. From goals and assists to tactical trends and player ratings, the app gives supporters a deeper understanding of the action on the pitch.

It’s a perfect companion whether you’re watching the game live or following along on the move.

Step 4: Explore expert football content and highlights

Beyond scores and stats, the EA Sports App also brings fans closer to the stories behind the game.

Users can access editorial features, analysis, and videos from top sports journalists through EA Sports’ collaboration with The Athletic.

This includes:

Match reports and tactical breakdowns

Player analysis and opinion pieces

Short-form video highlights and insights

It’s an easy way to stay informed about the latest football news while diving deeper into the biggest stories.

Step 5: Take part in polls, predictions, and fan interaction

The EA Sports App isn’t just about consuming content; it also encourages fans to get involved.

Users can take part in polls, vote on performances, and make predictions about upcoming matches. Engaging with these features allows fans to test their football knowledge and interact with other supporters around the world.

These interactive elements make following football feel more immersive and community-driven.

Step 6: Earn rewards while you engage

One unique feature of the EA Sports App is the reward system.

Fans can earn in-app currency, known as EA Sports App Coin, by reading articles, watching videos, or taking part in polls and predictions. These rewards can unlock special EA SPORTS experiences and bonuses within the app.

It’s a fun way to reward fans simply for staying engaged with the sport they love.

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Why the EA Sports App is a must-have for football fans

In today’s fast-moving football landscape, keeping up with your favourite team can feel like a full-time job. The EA Sports App simplifies that experience by bringing scores, stories, stats, and fan interaction into one place.

Whether you’re following the biggest European leagues or keeping tabs on your club’s latest form, the app ensures you’re always connected to the game.

Download the EA Sports App today and stay closer to your favourite football teams than ever before.