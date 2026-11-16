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Denzel Dumfries is furious after the Netherlands' humiliating 5-0 defeat to Germany in the Nations League. “This was a collective failure. A poor performance from us tonight,” the captain fumes to NOS.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen called the Netherlands players together after Germany's fifth goal in Berlin. “Of course we were angry with each other. This cannot happen, and you say so,” Dumfries explains.

“There was frustration, and then you try to stay focused because you have to carry on. We try to take each other by the hand in a situation like that, but it is difficult. We were too weak in challenges, left too much space and that made them dangerous on the counter-attack,” says the right-back, shocked by the Netherlands' performance.

Friday's 7-0 win over Greece had lifted the mood around the Netherlands. “After a win like that, you want to carry that good feeling forward, but we couldn’t keep it going. It simply wasn’t good enough.”

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Dumfries is also critical of his own contribution against Germany. “For the first goal, I step just too far back, giving him (Derry Scherhant, ed.) too much space. He is right-footed; I know that. That must not happen. I’m always very honest with myself about that.”

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“And as I said earlier: a lot of frustration. At a certain point, we try to keep the lines close together. But it just wasn’t good. Playing away to Germany is simply very difficult,” says a disappointed Dumfries.

Dumfries wore the captain's armband against Germany. First-choice captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Frenkie de Jong were both absent through injury.

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The Real Madrid right-back has now made 82 appearances for the Netherlands. The 30-year-old defender made his debut in 2018 and has been a regular for years.