One of Saudi Arabia's stars could miss the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after picking up an injury at the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia host the AFC Asian Cup from 7 January until 5 February early next year.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Ittihad defender Hassan Kadesh is in danger of missing the Asian tournament with Saudi Arabia because of the injury he suffered at the Gulf Cup.

Kadesh went down during Saudi Arabia's win over Oman in the second round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

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The defender underwent surgery in Finland on 9 October to recover from the injury he sustained to his left rectus femoris muscle.

That injury, the newspaper explained, will keep Kadesh out until the international break that begins next January, when the AFC Asian Cup takes place. His participation in the tournament is now in doubt.

His absence is a heavy blow to Saudi Arabia and Greek coach Georgios Donis. Kadesh is one of the most experienced heads in the squad, and a key figure in the defensive line.

Saudi Arabia were crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" after beating the UAE 2-0 in the final, their first title in 23 years.