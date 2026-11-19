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Bayern Munich reportedly pursued JJ Gabriel for some time. He's now heading to Real Madrid. In truth, his decision is a blessing in disguise for Bayern. A comment piece.

The Duden dictionary defines the metaphor of the passing cup like this: "A threatening, grave fate, suffering or an unpleasant task could be averted," it says. That fits Bayern Munich's position on hyped 16-year-old super-talent JJ Gabriel.

For all his potential and apparently thrilling footballing ability, Gabriel could have become a burden and a disruptive presence at Bayern. Consider Uli Hoeneß's much-discussed, unseemly remarks about Lennart Karl : the club's patriarch recently said Karl lacked the "humility" that "young players need" and wanted to have a serious word with him as a result. Imagine how Hoeneß would have reacted to JJ Gabriel and his entourage.

Had the honorary president looked more closely at the teenager's behaviour and those around him, he would presumably have intervened personally in a prospective transfer.

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JJ Gabriel's embarrassing departure from Manchester United

Bayern Munich, the German record champions, reportedly made a determined push to sign him as Gabriel pushed hard to leave Manchester United, reportedly causing "shock" among the Red Devils with an "almost unprecedented" move.

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Gabriel asked Manchester United, where he has played since he was 11, to cancel his registration. He had recently scored 23 goals in 23 games for their under-18s, yet wanted out so he could move to a bigger club as early as the winter. This is not Fulham, Racing Santander or Mainz 05. It's Manchester United. Granted, they are giants who have fallen a long way in recent years , but they remain a top destination in European football, at least on paper.

Gabriel is 16 and has yet to play a single competitive game at senior level. That alone would probably have been enough for Hoeneß to question his character and suitability for Bayern.

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Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel, to give him his full name, has shown what could well be called hubris. His glossy farewell video, posted on Instagram this week, also drew derision. Some called him the "next Garnacho", while one commenter wished him "good luck warming the Real Madrid bench".

JJ Gabriel's agents are well known to Bayern Munich

Similar comments appeared beneath a deeply uncomfortable Instagram video posted shortly beforehand by his new agency. Bayern know the agency well. Only last summer, Bayern negotiated an expensive last-minute loan for Nicolas Jackson on deadline day with EPIC Sports and their eccentric founder and boss Ali Barat.

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A bizarre press release followed in which Barat congratulated himself on the deal. Had he had a third shoulder, he'd probably have patted that too. It was titled "Ali Barat has redefined the game" and revealed sensitive details of the Jackson deal that Bayern Munich themselves would probably never have disclosed.

EPIC are also the agency with whom Noah Atubolu publicly parted ways amid a dispute months ago. Barat and his staff, including a certain Marcello Brillmann, persuaded the goalkeeper to leave SC Freiburg with false promises and transfer scenarios, despite having no concrete, suitable clubs ready to take him. When a year in the stands at Freiburg loomed, Atubolu had had enough. He pulled the plug, negotiated a contract extension with Sport-Club, and SC agreed a loan with Eintracht Frankfurt followed by an obligation to buy.

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Move to Real Madrid is risky for JJ Gabriel

This dubious agency will now represent Gabriel's ambitious interests too. EPIC announced their deal with the 16-year-old a few days ago with the words: "History doesn't wait, and neither does greatness. An exceptional talent. Endless possibilities!" These two parties look made for each other.

How far those possibilities extend for Gabriel in Real Madrid's senior side remains to be seen. Perhaps the 16-year-old should ask Martin Ödegaard, Reinier, the "Dutch Guti" Mink Peeters or Samuel Eto'o.

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With his questionable circle of agents, his seemingly enormous (and rather unhealthy) self-confidence, his outrageous financial demands (a seven-figure annual salary and a substantial signing-on fee) and the complications of a move ( notably, the Cypriot passport ), he looks like a walking transfer red flag for Bayern. Fortunately for them, that deep-red cup will pass by.

At first glance, though, he looks well suited to Real Madrid's occasionally regal collection of extroverted, diva-like characters. One can only wish him good luck and all the best.