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Syrian referee Hanna Hattab officiated Al Jazira against Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. Gol Gohar accused him of being drunk. Hattab emphatically denies the allegation and has the backing of the Syrian Football Association.

Hattab made several unusual decisions in the first half. The most striking came in the 32nd minute: after João Milson fouled Gol Gohar player Ali Asghar Ashouri in midfield, Hattab booked the bewildered Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu instead.

Footage showed Gol Gohar coach Mehdi Rahmati openly voicing his suspicions that Hattab was drunk after the incident. Gol Gohar team manager Heydar Afsari said afterwards: "The referee was not in a normal state, and even the Al Jazira players told us the same thing."

"The club immediately informed the match officials and warned that we would not play if the situation remained the same. Milson should have been sent off after his second foul, but the referee gave the yellow card to the opposing goalkeeper instead."

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The complaints reached a delegation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Hattab did not return to the pitch for the second half, with the fourth official taking his place. He briefly addressed the matter on social media afterwards.

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"I want to emphasise that my family and private life are not the responsibility of others. Faith, reason and morality do not permit people's privacy to be violated or their reputations to be damaged."

Hattab did not confirm what had happened to him. Sports journalist Isa Saeed, among others, offered an explanation. "What happened to him was the result of low blood sugar, which caused him to lose concentration and consciousness. After the match, he underwent a medical examination and was not under the influence of alcohol, as was claimed."

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The Syrian Football Association (SFA) also issued a statement. "After his health was checked, the referee categorically denied everything circulating about him on social media. The committee emphasises its full support for him and its determination to thoroughly investigate all the details and circumstances surrounding the incident."

"The committee has contacted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to request the following: the referee's medical report, the match commissioner's report and the referee assessor's report."

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"The aim is to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident accurately and complete the necessary procedures. The committee will inform the relevant authorities and the public of its findings once the requested reports have been received, and urges everyone to check the accuracy of information."