Luis Enrique is ready to AXE 18-year-old PSG flop as Barcelona return looms for Dro Fernandez

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain teenager Dro Fernandez could make a rapid return to Barcelona after struggling to secure regular first-team minutes under manager Luis Enrique. The 18-year-old midfielder has barely featured for the French giants this season, sparking intense speculation that his brief spell in Paris may already be over.

Advertisement

Fernandez struggles to secure PSG minutes

Fernandez has found life difficult at PSG since arriving from Barcelona during the last winter transfer window. The French club paid €8 million for the highly-rated Spaniard, but he has failed to establish himself in the French capital.

At just 18 years old, the step up appears to have been too steep for the young talent. He has managed a mere 343 minutes of football across all competitions this season, finding himself increasingly sidelined by manager Enrique.

Enrique doubts emerge over early transfer

Despite initially requesting the transfer, Enrique has seemingly lost faith in the teenager's immediate ability to influence matches. Reports in Spain suggest the manager is already open to sanctioning a departure to help the player's development.

According to El Nacional, Enrique has recognised the player's urgent need for consistent minutes. The Parisian coach believes it is still too early to offer him regular playing time, and if Dro wishes to return to Barca, he could facilitate his departure.

Advertisement Advertisement

The report added that the problem for this player from La Masia is that PSG's investment was based on his potential, while he needs playing time immediately.

Related Topics

Next matches NCE Ligue 1 11:15 PSG

Pundit questions Fernandez's top-level credentials

Fernandez's drastic drop in playing time is starkly illustrated by his recent European and domestic snubs. After starting the opening Champions League clash against Bratislava, he completely disappeared from the squad for the subsequent three European fixtures.

In Ligue 1, his fortunes have been equally bleak, highlighted by a brief four-minute cameo in a recent fixture against Troyes. This lack of impact has drawn criticism from observers in France, who doubt his ability to perform at the highest level.

Advertisement

Former PSG player and RMC pundit Jerome Rothen recently offered a damning assessment of the teenager. "I have nothing against him, but if you put him in another Ligue 1 club, I'm not even sure he would be a starter," Rothen remarked.

Barca return could resolve transfer mistake

The situation leaves Fernandez at a crucial crossroads in his early career. While he continues to train with the PSG first team, his development risks stalling without competitive action.

Advertisement

A swift return to Barcelona is now viewed as a realistic solution for all parties involved. The Catalan club could offer the midfielder a familiar environment to rebuild his confidence and fulfil his early potential.