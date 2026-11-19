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At RB Leipzig, Openda scored freely but drew criticism for his character. In hindsight, selling the striker was a stroke of luck for RB. For Openda, it marked the start of a dramatic decline.

"Dream duo! Openda and Xavi light up the Bundesliga!" That was a headline in the Bild newspaper almost exactly three years ago, after Lois Openda and Xavi Simons starred in RB Leipzig's 6-0 rout of 1. FC Köln.

Openda scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season that day, both set up by Simons, after just nine matchdays. No Leipzig player before or since has reached that mark so quickly.

RB had paid Lens €40 million for the Belgian three months earlier. It looked an excellent deal, and Openda backed up that first impression with 28 goals in 45 games in his debut season, including 24 in the Bundesliga.

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His goalscoring rate halved in his second season, but he added 11 assists to his 13 goals. Twenty-four goal contributions in 45 games is still a decent return. Even so, the relationship between club and player was already showing worrying signs of strain.

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Openda becomes a "bad apple" at RB Leipzig and is sold to Juventus

Openda reportedly attracted attention on several occasions for diva-like behaviour and as a "bad apple who poisoned the dressing-room atmosphere" (Bild) . By summer 2025, after just two years, he wanted to leave. RB had missed out on the Champions League, and his close friend Xavi was also moving on. The Saxony club quickly struck a deal with Juventus that, in hindsight, could become one of the best in Leipzig's short history.

Juve paid a loan fee of just over €3 million. The €42.75 million purchase option would become an obligation if Juve finished at least tenth in Serie A. Despite all their crises, the Old Lady managed that comfortably. Openda, though, played virtually no part in it.

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Openda could become one of the worst deals in Juve's history

In his first, and very likely only, season, he went seven months without a goal of his own. Italian newspapers could not understand why Juve, already on the brink of financial collapse, had let Leipzig drive such a hard bargain.

Juve had been left in a difficult position when a permanent move for Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani fell through. They urgently needed a striker, bringing Openda into the picture. Within a short time, he had become one of the biggest transfer mistakes in the club's recent history.

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Juventus ultimately paid RB €45 million and got just one Champions League goal against Bodö/Glimt and one league goal against Roma. From the start of March to the end of the season, Openda made only one more appearance, lasting four minutes, despite there being 11 league games left. Coach Luciano Spalletti said other players could have a greater impact. Hardly a compliment.

By then, Openda clearly had no future in Turin. His status as a regular substitute cost him a place at the World Cup, with then national-team coach Rudi Garcia leaving him out. Without the 26-year-old, the Red Devils reached the quarter-finals before narrowly losing to eventual world champions Spain. Openda, meanwhile, slipped further down the pecking order at Juve.

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A year later than planned, the Old Lady finally signed Kolo Muani for roughly the same amount they had paid for Openda. A certain Nick Woltemade also arrived on loan from Newcastle. There was no longer room for Openda, and Juve hoped to recoup at least a fraction of his transfer cost. After his disastrous season, though, no club would pay anything close to that sum.

Loan cut short: could Openda return to Juve this winter?

Openda eventually joined Olympique Lyon on loan for a fee of €3.5 million. A purchase option of €25 million to €30 million offered Juve a chance to minimise their loss. Now they face the worst-case scenario instead.

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At Lyon, Openda had begun to improve, if only tentatively. He matched his goals tally from the previous season at Juve in his first four games, established himself as a regular starter and returned to the Belgium national team. Then came 9 October and an away game against his former club Lens. Openda suffered a fractured fibula and has been out ever since.

Lyon then changed coach. Carlos Vicens took over from Paulo Fonseca, whose mid-season move to Sporting Lisbon caught the club's management completely off guard. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Vicens does not plan to use Openda even if he recovers. Juventus and Lyon are now negotiating an early end to the loan this winter.

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Openda's decline shows no sign of stopping. Juventus are reportedly already looking for another club to take him on this winter, though his serious injury may make that difficult. The headlines from October 2023 now seem to belong to another world, one in which Openda was a star striker.