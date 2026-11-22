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A serious accident took place at Bijlmer ArenA station at around noon on Sunday, AT5 reports. An escalator went out of control with people on it. At least eight people were injured, two seriously, though their lives are not in danger.

The incident happened about 2.5 hours before kick-off in Ajax's match against ADO Den Haag at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, a stone's throw from Bijlmer ArenA station.

AT5 reports that the escalator went out of control and suddenly sped downwards with people on it. Several fell.

ProRail told Algemeen Dagblad that the escalator had been completely stationary before it suddenly started moving, catching the victims off guard.

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A police spokesperson told AT5 that several people are believed to have suffered broken bones.

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A witness said: "About five people fell, mainly elderly people. I saw someone with a substantial head wound, and another person remained lying on the ground."

Work is under way on the escalator at Bijlmer ArenA station. The Labour Inspectorate will therefore also investigate the accident alongside ProRail.

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The police spokesperson said more people may have suffered minor injuries but continued on their way after the accident.