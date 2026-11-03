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Villarreal CF v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Doué matches Benzema and closes in on Mbappé's throne in the Champions League

Match
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
D. Doue
K. Benzema
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

Paris talent breaks into France's history

Désiré Doué has strengthened his claim as one of France's brightest talents in the Champions League. The 21-year-old pulled off a notable feat during Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Villarreal on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the league phase, drawing level with one of the great strikers in French football history.

Doué struck one of Paris's four first-half goals, taking his Champions League tally to 13 before turning 22. That matches the record of compatriot Karim Benzema.

According to Stats du Foot, Doué sits second on the list of France's highest-scoring players in the competition's history within that age bracket. Only Kylian Mbappé, with 21 goals, ranks above him.

The same source also made him out to be a symbol of victory at Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique's side simply do not lose when Doué finds the net. "Doué has scored in 30 official matches with Paris Saint-Germain, and the team won all of them, without a single draw or defeat," the account explained.

Next matches
PSG

PSG

Ligue 1

07 Nov 2026

TRO

TRO

VIL

VIL

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

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Vitinha, Doué, Mayulu and Ruiz fired home Paris's four goals in record time, all inside 16 minutes and two seconds.

Read also: Video: four goals in record time: Paris smash Real Madrid's historic record

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