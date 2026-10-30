Real Madrid handed their coaching staff a timely morale boost hours before the clash with Racing Santander. Turkish talent Arda Guler returned to group training after shaking off his muscular pain.

The Royal club wrapped up their third session of the week at the Valdebebas sports city, with eyes fixed firmly on week 11 of the Spanish league. They travel to Racing Santander as heavyweight visitors next Sunday at El Sardinero.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Guler rejoined the group as normal in the session. Muscular fatigue had forced him into special, individual work over recent days, but he's now ready to give the coach another option for the upcoming match.

Valverde: ongoing concern

Uncertainty, though, still surrounds Uruguayan star Fede Valverde, who remains under close medical monitoring.

Next matches SAN LaLiga 10:15 RMA

The midfielder is battling significant muscular fatigue after the huge physical shift he put in during the Clasico against Barcelona. He continues his special programme on the pitch away from the group, which hangs a big question mark over his availability for Sunday.

Return of the giant goalkeeper

Better news arrived on the goalkeeping front. Belgian Thibaut Courtois trained at full energy and strength after fully recovering from the bout of fever that kept him out of recent sessions, confirming he's ready to protect the Merengue goal at El Sardinero.