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Borussia Dortmund have moved top in Germany. Joey Veerman's side won 1-0 away at Borussia Mönchengladbach to leapfrog Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich embarrassed themselves on Friday night, managing only a 1-1 draw at home to FC Köln.

Bayern's dropped points gave Dortmund the chance to move above Der Rekordmeister with a win. They took it, but not easily.

Dortmund struggled without Veerman in the starting XI against bottom club Mönchengladbach, who started captain Kevin Diks. Ko Itakura missed out through suspension.

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Surprisingly, bottom club Gladbach had the better of the first half. Robin Hack headed just over, while American Joe Scally sent an effort from 20 metres just wide.

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Dortmund improved in the second half and created more and more chances, particularly after Veerman came on in the 60th minute.

After 80 minutes, Felix Nmecha broke the deadlock for Dortmund. With his back to goal, Marcel Sabitzer laid the ball off to Nmecha in a tight space. Just to the left of the penalty area, Nmecha struck first time with his left foot.

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The shot looked saveable but bounced unexpectedly over goalkeeper Daniel Batz's arm, allowing Dortmund to come away with the win.