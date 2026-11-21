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Donyell Malen showed his class again for AS Roma on Saturday evening. The Dutch forward opened the scoring away to Parma with a stunning goal, taking his tally to nine in eleven league matches this season.

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini turned to Malen again straight after the international break. The Netherlands international led the line, with Paulo Dybala and Mora just behind him.

Just over ten minutes in, Malen raced towards Parma's goal, but two home defenders caught up with him before he could threaten.

AS Roma did not have things their own way in the first half. Parma had several chances to open the scoring, but goalkeeper Mile Svilar was among those who kept the visitors from falling behind.

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The visitors struck in the 39th minute. Lulli, wearing number 77 on the right flank, crossed to Malen in a crowded penalty area.

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The Dutchman brought the ball down brilliantly from the air with his right foot. He kept his composure and finished coolly, leaving goalkeeper Giovanni Daffara no chance: 0-1.

The stunning finish added to Malen's impressive Serie A season. He has scored nine goals in just eleven league matches.

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Malen also found the net during the recent international break, scoring in the Netherlands' convincing 7-0 victory over Greece.