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Wednesday's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma ended 2-2 after an entertaining contest. Substitute Donyell Malen scored the final goal from the penalty spot. PSG (13 points from 5 games) have lost their perfect record. Roma (5 from 5) claimed an important point and now sit 25th.

Malen started on Roma's bench as coach Gian Piero Gasperini gave his top scorer a rest. Marten de Roon started, while Devyne Rensch was absent through injury. Former Ajax player Mika Godts started on the bench for PSG, with Senny Mayulu preferred on the left wing.

Roma are in fine form: they beat Parma 5-1 last week and sit second in Serie A. They took that confidence onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes, where Mario Hermoso won the ball early, played a one-two with Matías Soulé and finished from close range: 0-1.

Roma dominated and moved the ball smoothly. Chances kept coming, though Santiago Castro, in for Malen, was particularly sloppy with his passing. PSG struck after half an hour when Zabarnyi headed Mayulu's corner backwards into the net at the near post: 1-1.

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Little else happened before the break. Roma had the best chance through Evan Ndicka, whose header flew just wide of Matvey Safonov's goal. The teams went in at 1-1, and neither Enrique nor Gasperini made a half-time change.

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Roma started the second half as brightly as the first, and Hermoso threatened again. The Spaniard had also tried his luck after his goal before the break. This time, he hit a good shot at Safonov, but the goalkeeper had a clear view of the centre-back's effort.

PSG raised the tempo in rainy Paris and created the next chance. A pass found João Neves behind the Roma defence, but he headed centimetres wide. Moments later, it was 2-1. Wesley França brought down Vitinha as he broke through and received only a yellow card. Ousmane Dembélé converted the penalty.

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With a quarter of the match left, Godts and Malen came on together, sharply increasing the number of former Eredivisie players on the pitch. Soon afterwards, Malen saw Soulé's shot strike Vitinha's outstretched arm. The referee awarded a penalty after a VAR check, and Malen converted emphatically: 2-2.

Roma could even have snatched the win in the closing moments. After a fine move involving Malen, Hermoso again appeared in a dangerous position in front of goal. Under some pressure, the Spaniard shot over from close range. At the other end, Achraf Hakimi's fierce effort went just wide of Mile Svilar's goal: 2-2.