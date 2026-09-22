Don't be surprised if he wins the Ballon d'Or: a surprise attack against Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has spent the past few days under intense scrutiny. The France star is giving interview after interview to explain why he deserves this year's Ballon d'Or, yet the campaign has only drawn more critics convinced the Real Madrid man has no claim to the individual prize.

Mbappé sits among the thirty nominees for the award, with the ceremony set for London on 26 October.

French rapper Booba is one of those rejecting his candidacy. He took aim at the forward's arrogance, then offered a strange reason why Mbappé might win it anyway.

"On the other hand, guys, don't be surprised if Kiki wins the Ballon d'Or," Booba said in a video on his Instagram account. "Given his arrogance and self-confidence, given the corruption, and given the state of FIFA and the world."

He went on, according to French website "Foot Mercato": "There's a chance the award is rigged. It could be a complete scam, my friend, just to sell shirts. Because in this world, he calls the shots. So I say, be careful. Nobody knows!"

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