The former Juve striking great did not hide his doubts about the 24-year-old. "He is not a classic centre-forward, because if you play in that position, you have to attack the near post well, be strong in the air and have a feel for goals, including tap-ins. He makes a slightly better impression when he drops deeper - more as a supporting striker," said the 1996 Champions League winner.

He added: "I don't believe he has the profile to take the team to the next level. He will certainly be useful for Spalletti, but I think Juventus would have needed more of a player who uses space and is strong in the air, as they have so many players who get to the byline. A player like Osimhen would have been ideal."

Even so, Ravanelli believes the record champions are heading in the right direction: "I think they can win the title again within two or three years. The three ahead of them are strong, but with Yildiz, Alajabegovic, Kolo Muani and perhaps another striker, Juventus are rebuilding the team. In my opinion, Juventus already have six or seven players who are ready to win the Serie A title."

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Italian press mix criticism with praise for Nick Woltemade

Ravanelli's verdict lines up with the harsh criticism from the Italian press Woltemade has faced recently. After the 3-2 defeat at US Sassuolo, when Woltemade came on in the 60th minute, La Gazzetta dello Sport said, for example, that the attacker still had "a lot to learn and to get used to the level of the Italian league". The paper judged that "the strikers still have to find each other" and that Woltemade "does not yet [seem to] be capable of finding the right position".

Luciano Spalletti, though, pushed back against those doubts and defended the attacker before the Europa League match against NEC Nijmegen: "He was not particularly in form when he arrived. He still has to be built up. We have to let him play."

His answer came against the Dutch side. Making his first start, Woltemade stepped up with the score at 2-0. After a selfless gesture from Nicolas Gonzalez, who handed the German the ball for a penalty, he converted in the 35th minute to make it 3-0. Kolo Muani later made it 5-0 after coming on as a substitute.

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Nick Woltemade reflects on a complicated spell

La Gazzetta dello Sport then wrote that Woltemade's debut goal would give him "confidence" and that the new signing could now "really kick on". Corriere dello Sport added: "Woltemade battles and stays ice-cool for his first penalty." Woltemade himself said after the final whistle: "It was a nice evening. But I am not yet completely satisfied with my performances. I still want to improve in order to help my team."

Recently, Woltemade has been through a complicated period. After his transfer worth around €90 million from VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United, the attacking player barely featured there. The arrival of new coach Matthias Jaissle, who had spoken beforehand with VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß, changed nothing about his role as a substitute and ultimately led to the loan move to Turin.

Still, the giant had already made the World Cup squad under Julian Nagelsmann despite the lack of playing time in England. New Germany coach Jürgen Klopp also included Woltemade in his second squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia and Greece.