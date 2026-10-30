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Harry Kane Ballon d'Or 2026getty
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Does he support Real Madrid? Surprise in the Spanish journalist's Ballon d'Or vote

Barcelona
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
LaLiga
H. Kane
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Spain
Germany
England
France

What did he do?

One Spanish journalist's Ballon d'Or vote sparked real controversy. He put France's Kylian Mbappé first, ahead of his own compatriot Lamine Yamal, even though the race for the award came down to England's Harry Kane, who landed only third on his ballot.

His vote read as follows: Mbappé first, Yamal second, Kane third. It's a ranking that raises eyebrows about his preferences, not least because he handed the top spot to no Spanish player at all, despite the likes of Yamal, Rodri and Ferran Torres sitting among the nominees.

That choice reopens the debate over voting criteria and just how far footballing loyalties shape a journalist's picks, especially with no Spanish name at the summit.

So does the vote betray a lean towards Real Madrid? He snubbed the Barcelona star for top spot and crowned Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé instead.

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