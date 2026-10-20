According to Sky, Fabian Bredlow has been offered to the German record champions. The two parties have already had an initial exchange.

Bredlow's contract expires at the end of the season, so Bayern could theoretically sign him on a free transfer. A reported clause, however, would automatically extend his contract once he reaches a set number of appearances. The report does not say what that number is. He has already played several times this still-young season, with more appearances likely to follow.

In the Bundesliga, Bredlow started the first four matches in goal in place of the injured Dennis Seimen. Even after the highly rated talent returned, Bredlow got a chance in the Champions League recently. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß had previously announced a job-sharing arrangement to ease the burden on Seimen and reward Bredlow for performances that had, at times, been outstanding.

Other clubs are also interested in Bredlow amid his intriguing contract situation, according to Sky. He has been in goal for the Swabians since 2019 and spent previous years as number two, including three years behind Bayern loanee Alexander Nübel. The report mentions "several enquiries".

Why are Bayern Munich looking for a new goalkeeper?

At 31, Bredlow fits much of the profile Bayern reportedly want: an experienced goalkeeper who can support Urbig, is available at a low cost and has certain qualities on the ball. That last area is not among Bredlow's strengths, but he is nevertheless considered reliable with the ball at his feet.

Bayern have also had success with goalkeepers from Stuttgart. Sven Ulreich arrived in the summer of 2015, having been VfB's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, and his signing proved a stroke of luck. Whenever Manuel Neuer was unavailable, Ulreich proved a dependable deputy, barring a few exceptions. After a one-year spell at HSV in the 2020/21 season, he returned, and his success story continues to this day. This coming summer, however, signs point to the now 38-year-old ending his career.

Manuel Neuer may also retire. In recent weeks and months, the 40-year-old veteran has hinted several times that he will hang up his goalkeeping gloves after this season. Neuer remains number one, but regularly makes way for Urbig to ease his transition.

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Bayern Munich: Which other goalkeepers are among the candidates?

Several other goalkeepers on the market could support the 23-year-old with their experience. Reports have also linked Bayern with Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Fulham FC) and Marvin Schäbe (1. FC Köln). In addition, Sky revealed a list of well-known names in early October who are said to feature in the thinking at Säbener Straße. The pay-TV broadcaster named Koen Casteels (Al-Qadsiah), Kevin Trapp (Paris FC), Frederik Rönnow (Union Berlin), Lukas Hradecky (AS Monaco), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid) and Rui Silva (Sporting).

At 28, Finn Dahmen is another intriguing alternative. Jürgen Klopp invited him to his first training camp as coach of the Germany national team. Dahmen would also be available on a free transfer in the summer, but FC Augsburg can still hope to keep him.

FCA are his "first point of contact", Dahmen explained recently: "We both know what we have in each other and hold each other in high regard. It is an important decision for the rest of my career, and one I must think about carefully."







