The temperature is already rising ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Cameras from the programme "El Día Después" on "Movistar Plus+" caught an unexpected exchange between Kylian Mbappé and Chendo, the Royal club's delegate, during the closing minutes of the La Liga clash with Sevilla.

A moment that draws attention before the Clasico

Real Madrid had just substituted their French striker, who bagged twice in a 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu. With Mbappé off, the home fans struck up one of their familiar jibes aimed at Barcelona: "He's a Pole who can't dribble!".

Chendo turned to the Frenchman and asked whether he knew what the word "Pole" meant. Mbappé, visibly caught off guard, replied: "The songs?".

The Real Madrid delegate kept talking but cupped his hand over his mouth so the cameras couldn't pick up his words. The exchange ended with both men laughing.

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The background to the chant

In certain corners of Spanish football rivalry, the term "Pole" is used to refer to Catalans in a mocking or negative context.

Once again, the chant finds itself under the spotlight, and the timing is hardly a coincidence with the two rivals about to collide.

All of this lands just days before the season's first Clasico. Barcelona host Real Madrid next Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou, a fixture certain to crank the rivalry up another notch.