Spanish newspaper as reports that the VfB Stuttgart defender is one of the names on the radar of the people in charge at Real.

That search for a new centre-back is not especially urgent. Coach Jose Mourinho already has five high-profile central defenders at his disposal in Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio.

Still, as points out that Militao has repeatedly struggled with injury problems. The Brazilian has not yet played a game this season because of a muscle injury and is likely to be out until the beginning of November. It is also unclear how much longer Rüdiger will wear the Real shirt.

Finn Jeltsch a possible successor: how much longer will Antonio Rüdiger stay at Real Madrid?

Rüdiger's contract expires in 2027. The former Germany international, who announced the end of his career with the DFB team at the beginning of September, could yet leave Madrid before then, with his future beyond next summer still open. If he does go, signing a replacement with a bright future would make sense. Could Real then make a concrete move for Jeltsch?

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Any deal for the 20-year-old would certainly cost a great deal of money, with his contract in Stuttgart still running until 2030. Jeltsch joined VfB from second-tier side 1. FC Nürnberg at the beginning of 2025 for a fee of €9.5 million and has since nailed down a regular place with the Swabians. This season, he has started all six competitive matches so far under coach Sebastian Hoeneß and has mostly impressed.

His reward was a first call-up to the senior Germany national team, with new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp naming the 2023 Under-17 World Cup and European Championship winner in his second squad, which will play the Nations League matches against Serbia (1 October) and in Greece (4 October). Jeltsch could now make his international debut, which would further increase his market value.