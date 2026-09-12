Disgusting scenes: IJsselmeervogels match abandoned after player is struck in the face until he bleeds

VV IJsselmeervogels' Tweede Divisie match against GVVV was definitively abandoned on Saturday afternoon with the score at 0-2. It came after IJsselmeervogels player Quiermo Dumay was struck in the face at half-time.

GVVV led 0-2 at that point. Both clubs had gone down the tunnel to the dressing rooms when things turned ugly. Dumay was struck in the face as he entered the players' tunnel, RTV Utrecht reports. It is not yet clear who dealt the blow, but photos show the extent of the damage: Dumay's face was bloodied and he lost a few teeth.

During the summer, Dumay completed a move from GVVV to IJsselmeervogels. He was therefore facing his former club. After the incident, IJsselmeervogels decided they did not want to continue and would report the matter to the police.

GVVV chairman Hans Schinkel said tempers had flared repeatedly during the match. “I have seen the photo, and your first thought is: what has happened? You want to know what has happened,” he told RTV Utrecht.

“We will hear that shortly. I believe an investigation is now under way. A report has even been filed with the police. But I do not know what happened, so I cannot pass judgement on it.”

“I do not think it was an IJsselmeervogels player who dealt the blow. But of course you never know what the reason was. But whatever happened, it can never be justified. Let us be very clear about that.”

“It could well have consequences for GVVV. But I am happy to leave that to the KNVB. I am not a specialist in that,” Schinkel concluded.