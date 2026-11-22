Chelsea suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, adding to the questions over Xabi Alonso's ability to get the team back on track, with the loss following a previous setback against Sunderland.
The hosts started well, and Emmanuel Emegha put them ahead at Stamford Bridge. Then it all unravelled. Noah Okafor scored twice, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson added two more as the afternoon turned into a nightmare for the London club and Leeds cruised to a big win.
The victory lifts Daniel Farke's side above Chelsea in the Premier League table. Alonso's team, meanwhile, have now suffered their fifth defeat in 11 league matches this season, having also lost 1-0 to Sunderland last time out.
Speaking on "talkSPORT", former Chelsea player Jason Cundy was furious with his old club. He called the display against Leeds worrying and warned that Alonso's future could be on the line if the same level continues, as reported by Metro.
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Cundy didn't hold back: "We're in a bad way, we were really bad, it was very bad. I can't believe what I watched. That was a worrying performance, and if it carries on like this, Alonso won't keep his job, I'm telling you that very clearly."
He added: "You can't produce what you produced against Sunderland, then do the same thing against Leeds today and lose both games. We were disgusting today, absolutely disgusting. I'm still trying to find the right words to describe what happened, and with every passing minute we got worse, while Leeds got better."
He continued: "I'm genuinely worried now about what our season is going to look like. I'm being completely honest, I don't know where we'll finish the season, because we look like a team that easily belongs in the bottom half of the table." For all that, Chelsea still sit eighth.
Alonso admitted his players couldn't cope with the swings in the match, saying: "We are in a fragile moment mentally. When we take a blow, we don't recover with enough strength and resilience, and that was my feeling in this match."
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The Spanish coach saw Moisés Caicedo's injury and first-half withdrawal, which came after the equaliser, as a turning point, explaining: "After the change we lost momentum completely. Up to that moment we were performing well, creating chances and playing in advanced areas, and we managed to play out of the opponent's press, but after that they started to believe they could win, while we lost that belief, and everything changed."
Alonso concluded: "After that, at no point were we able to regain our focus, we weren't able to deal with the pressure and we didn't get close to goal. We definitely need to find solutions, because setbacks will happen during matches, and it is essential that we are more resilient and better able to overcome them, and that we understand we have a long time left to play, because that is indispensable in this competition."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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