Spanish referee Hernández Hernández sparked controversy with some of his decisions during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat away to hosts Real Betis on Friday evening, in the fourth round of La Liga at the La Cartuja stadium.

Spanish platform"Archivo VAR" delivered its verdict on the official, judging that he had failed to manage the game.

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Hernández Hernández scored a lowly (4.75) in a match where his grip on the game loosened as the minutes ticked by, with the two sets of players squaring up more and more.

The referee, according to "Archivo VAR", brandished a harsh yellow card at Real Madrid's Arda Güler before half-time, which then left him with a headache. He avoided showing the same player a second yellow despite a foul that warranted it.

In the closing minutes, Hernández Hernández awarded Real Madrid a penalty. It was one of those calls that can be given, but it did not stem from a reckless and clear tackle.

Replays showed, according to the "Archivo VAR" analysis, that the contact carried none of the force suggested by Vinicius Junior's "theatrical" reaction, especially with the ball already gone before he went down.

Then came another flashpoint. Bartra encroached into the penalty area as the kick was taken, though there was no conclusive evidence he had stepped over the line before the shot. The analysis argues that, had his illegal entry been confirmed, the penalty should have been retaken.

The ratings from "Archivo VAR" rest on several elements. Chief among them are consistency in handling fouls and punishments, standardising the criteria for calling fouls and showing cards, and match management, along with the referee's personality in taking decisions and the way VAR technology is used in decisive cases.

Decisive situations, such as penalties, sending-off cases and disallowed goals, plus tackles that could have been given but were not, also come under review.

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