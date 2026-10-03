England crushed their Croatian hosts 7-0 on Saturday evening in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

Harry Kane grabbed two of the Three Lions' goals, with Bukayo Saka also claiming a brace. Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers rounded off the scoring.

The newspaper AS ran through the main highlights, singling out Gordon as one of the standout performers alongside Bellingham, who chipped in with a goal and three assists.

It took England just eight minutes to break the deadlock. Bellingham served it up on a golden platter and Kane powered the ball into the net.

From there, the Croatian tragedy began and the Three Lions set about restoring their standing. Bellingham, who made the first goal, had his own date with the scoresheet in the 21st minute, following up a ball from Gordon inside the box and poking it home.

Up next was the Barcelona man, scoring for a third consecutive match with his national team. He pounced on a superb Jarell Quansah cross towards the far post to make it three.

Mateo Kovacic tried to pull one back in the 41st minute. He skipped past Jordan Pickford, then somehow failed to score with the goal gaping.

Saka took on the job of putting the game to bed, slotting the fourth in the final minute of the first half.

Kane was back among the goals as soon as the second half got under way. Saka then repeated the feat for his second of the night, before Rogers made it seven in the 87th minute after yet another Bellingham assist.

Croatia star Luka Modric started the match but was withdrawn in the 56th minute.

The win takes England to six points. Croatia remain stuck on three.























