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The Senegalese Football Federation have issued an official statement responding to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the Africa Cup of Nations title.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, ending one of the most controversial episodes in the history of African football. Senegal, who beat Morocco 1-0 on the pitch after extra time, get the title back. Around ten months of legal wrangling are finally over.

CAS announced on Tuesday that it had annulled the decision of CAF's Appeal Board , which had ruled that Senegal had withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win on 17 March.

The new ruling restores the title Senegal won on the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in a match that produced extraordinary scenes both on and off the field.

The federation's statement on Tuesday read: "The Senegalese Football Federation informs the national and international public that it has today received official notification of the ruling issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the dispute between it, the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation."

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It continued: "With this decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the appeal lodged by the Senegalese federation. As a result, the supreme court of arbitration has annulled the decision issued by the CAF Appeal Board on 17 March 2026 and fully reinstated the result of the final played in Rabat on 18 January 2026, which Senegal won by one goal to nil (1-0) after extra time."

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The statement went on: "The Senegalese Football Federation welcomes this ruling with great relief. Far from establishing the superiority of one party over another, this decision above all confirms the triumph of sporting justice and recalls a fundamental principle: the truth of a match is decided exclusively on the pitch, under the protection of sports law."

It added: "On this solemn occasion, the Senegalese Football Federation wishes to express its deep gratitude to the Lions of Teranga and their management, to its lawyers and advisers, to the President of the Republic and the Senegalese government for their support, and to all supporters, both in Senegal and in the diaspora."

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The federation also noted: "Following this decision, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Mr Abdoulaye Fall, stated the following: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has done justice to sport. I would like to reaffirm the bonds of brotherhood that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the Moroccan people. Senegalese football is now looking firmly to the future, with confidence and enthusiasm, in an Africa united around the values of sport."

The final crisis

It all started in the closing minutes of normal time. The score was goalless when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, a decision that angered the Senegal players and their coach, Pape Thiaw.

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Several Senegal players walked off and headed to the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes before Sadio Mane stepped in to persuade his team-mates and coach to return and finish the game.

When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to seal the title. Brahim Diaz tried a Panenka and missed, the ball settling comfortably in the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

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The match went to extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the winner. It gave Senegal the second title in their history and stunned the Moroccan fans, who had expected to see their team crowned on home soil.

The final whistle didn't end it. Tempers flared, with heated exchanges between some Moroccan journalists and Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who drew criticism for his decision to send the players back to the dressing room.

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Thiaw's post-match press conference was cancelled and he apologised the following day. CAF handed him a five-match ban over the events of the final.

Two months after the match, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit win, citing Article 84 of the tournament regulations.