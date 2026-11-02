Real Madrid will owe Leipzig an additional bonus if Ivorian Yan Diomande wins the Ballon d'Or during his time with the Spanish giants.

Real's capture of Yan Diomande last summer was one of the standout deals of the window. The Spanish club spent a huge sum to prise him away from Leipzig, and despite his short time in top-level football, he has already proved himself one of the most promising wingers in the world.

The numbers were anything but ordinary. The deal started at 125 million euros and can climb to 140 million euros if certain conditions are met.

Sky Sports Germany revealedthat one of those conditions is the Ivorian winger winning the Ballon d'Or in a Real Madrid shirt.

According to the German network, Real Madrid will owe Leipzig 2.5 million euros should Diomande be crowned with the prestigious award.

Marcel Schafer, the German club's sporting director, pushed for the clause during negotiations with Florentino Perez's side.

Doubts followed Diomande early in the season. He made few appearances and looked shy on the pitch. Then he exploded, particularly once Vinicius Junior was suspended in La Liga after pulling Saliba's hair during the match against Villarreal.

In five of the team's last six matches under Jose Mourinho, the winger has scored or provided an assist.

Diomande has played 14 matches this season, starting seven, scoring 4 goals and setting up 4 more. The figures matter, but the real story is the impact his presence has had on the team's performance.

His defensive graft, married to the threat he carries in possession, has handed Real Madrid a fresh spark.

Comparisons with Vinicius Junior are now unavoidable. Impressions and statistics alike confirm Diomande is ahead in the race for a starting berth, given the level each player is showing right now.

Still 19, Diomande has a long road ahead with the Ivory Coast and plenty left to prove. His displays over the past month, though, have turned heads.

Being one of the most expensive players in football history brings pressure that will shadow his whole career. His level on the pitch will decide whether that fee ever looks excessive.