Specialist refereeing analysts "Archivo VAR" have settled the controversy over Guido Rodríguez's challenge on Real Madrid star Yan Diomande at the Mestalla, confirming the Valencia midfielder's tackle did not warrant a direct red card. The two sides met in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

According to the website, the Argentine went in with a "scissor" style challenge to cut out the ball. Diomande whipped his foot away in time, escaping a sprain or any blow that could be classed as violent play. That, they argued, kept the incident below the threshold for a sending-off.

Red card ruled out, "Archivo VAR" still insisted the challenge was a foul worthy of a free kick, even though Rodríguez got a touch on the ball before colliding with his opponent.