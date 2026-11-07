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FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Diomande incident sparks controversy: did the Valencia player escape a sending-off?

Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire

in the ongoing confrontation between them

Specialist refereeing analysts "Archivo VAR" have settled the controversy over Guido Rodríguez's challenge on Real Madrid star Yan Diomande at the Mestalla, confirming the Valencia midfielder's tackle did not warrant a direct red card. The two sides met in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

According to the website, the Argentine went in with a "scissor" style challenge to cut out the ball. Diomande whipped his foot away in time, escaping a sprain or any blow that could be classed as violent play. That, they argued, kept the incident below the threshold for a sending-off.

Red card ruled out, "Archivo VAR" still insisted the challenge was a foul worthy of a free kick, even though Rodríguez got a touch on the ball before colliding with his opponent.

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