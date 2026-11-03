Fortress Metropolitano! Simeone relies on 16-game German record to sink Bayern superstars

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Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone expects a demanding tactical battle when his side host German powerhouse Bayern Munich. Simeone called for his players to embrace the occasion with enthusiasm while relying on their formidable 16-game unbeaten home record against German opponents.

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Atletico leverage impressive home form against German giants

Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on matchday four of the Champions League. Diego Simeone's side arrive in exceptional domestic touch, sitting second in LaLiga after recording seven consecutive victories and keeping six clean sheets in their last nine matches.

Atleti boast an extraordinary European home record against German opposition, remaining unbeaten in their last 16 such fixtures.

Simeone's men seek their second win of the European campaign following a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Simeone outlines realistic tactical approach

Speaking to the media, Simeone acknowledged the physical and technical quality possessed by the visitors. "Bayern are one of the best teams in the world, with fantastic players, and it’ll be a real challenge to see how far we can go," Simeone stated.

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"Ideally, I'd like us to attack for 80 minutes and leave them the final 10 minutes to attack us... But the reality is different, and tomorrow we'll have to deal with whatever the game brings."

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"We'll be facing a powerful, strong team, and obviously we'll have to go through some difficult periods," the manager explained.

Baena relies on home fans to rattle Bayern

Midfielder Alex Baena echoed his manager's sentiments, highlighting the intimidating atmosphere created by the Metropolitano crowd. "Bayern are one of the best teams in the world, with the best players. It's a great challenge," Baena remarked.

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"We have the advantage of playing at home, in front of our fans. All our opponents struggle to get points here."

Simeone added: "We must look forward to the match with enthusiasm and joy... knowing that we’re going to face a tough opponent."

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Spanish side target crucial move up table

Sitting 16th in the Champions League standings on four points, Atletico require a victory to strengthen their qualification chances.

Simeone's side aim to utilize rapid counter-attacks to exploit space behind Bayern's defensive line.

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The high-stakes clash kicks off on Tuesday night in Madrid.