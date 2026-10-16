Did Mourinho intervene? Real Madrid seal an urgent agreement with Bellingham

Both Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid have struck their agreement on a renewal that ties the two parties together until 30 June 2031. The England star will spend several more years with the Spanish giants.

Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, putting pen to paper on a deal that ran until the end of the 2028-2029 season. The two parties have now agreed to extend it.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the England international will also pocket improved terms, a nod to his importance and influence on the pitch and to the significant standing he holds within the Real Madrid squad.

Since his arrival, Bellingham has proved himself an exceptional player capable of leading the dressing room. The team had been searching for a leadership figure to take on the responsibility as successor to players such as Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who carried great weight and presence within the group. Real needed a prominent figure to serve as its public face, as was the case in previous years.

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Negotiations opened in the latter part of last season and both sides saw eye to eye from the very first conversation. Bellingham feels an increasing attachment to Real Madrid and to life in the Spanish capital, something the Spanish giants' supporters know well.

Nobody doubts the player's commitment. Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu admire his performances on the pitch and his ability to motivate his team-mates.

The England player has recovered the level he showed in his first season. After the end of last season, and with the shoulder problems that forced him to undergo surgery now behind him, his level began to improve gradually, something he confirmed during the World Cup.

Remember, too, that Bellingham postponed the surgery so he could help Real Madrid through difficult periods. That decision ultimately hurt his level on the pitch.

Mourinho's arrival brought Bellingham back to a position in which he feels comfortable. Given freedom to roam behind Kylian Mbappe, he has grown, and his importance on the pitch has grown with him.

His role has also been strengthened by what he offers defensively, and by being the first to begin pressing the opposition, an attribute that carries great importance in modern football.

Those outstanding World Cup performances have also strengthened his standing within the England national team.

Bellingham ran into difficulties in his relationship with Tuchel. Now he is indispensable for the national team, something confirmed by the eight goals he scored at the World Cup.

During the current season, the player has scored three goals and provided three assists in La Liga.



