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Denmark star Rasmus Hojlund has continued to defend his idol, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, following his recent dispute with the senior national team coach, Jorge Jesus.

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Cristiano retired from international football a few days ago after a major fallout with the Portugal manager. The Don refused to return while his nemesis remained in the job.

Portugal launched their new era without the legend in brutal fashion, thrashed 4-1 on home soil by Denmark. The hero? Rasmus Hojlund, one of the Don's biggest admirers.

Hojlund scored twice on Saturday in Portugal's first match since their all-time top scorer walked away from the national team.

He had also netted in the first leg, when Denmark went down 4-2 in Ronaldo's absence after the forward left the camp over his row with Jesus.

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Back then, Hojlund celebrated in pure Ronaldo style, the famous jump and shout, and he clashed with Jesus at full time in a scene that turned heads, as if rebuking the coach over the standoff with his idol.

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The Napoli star paid tribute to Ronaldo again after Saturday's win, this time with a message on Instagram.

Hojlund, who has previously called Ronaldo the greatest in history, reflected on the win and his brace: "I think the appropriate comment here is.. Siuuu", mimicking the Portuguese's trademark celebratory shout.

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Piers Morgan opens fire on Jesus

Jorge Jesus has reopened the controversy. The Portugal manager's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from Saturday's Nations League defeat to Denmark drew English broadcaster Piers Morgan straight into the row.

Morgan launched a direct attack on the Portuguese coach after the heavy 4-1 loss.

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It all kicked off in the post-match press conference, when a reporter asked Jesus how much he missed Ronaldo, the national team captain and Al-Nassr striker, given his absence from the squad. The 72-year-old responded sarcastically: "Do I miss him? How can I miss him when he is no longer in the national team? The only way I would miss him is if he were beside me, but he no longer plays, and he is no longer here. He made up his mind himself."

Morgan hit back: "This clown will not be with the national team either if Portugal continues to suffer defeats as happened today, Saturday," a pointed reference to the Denmark defeat and a clear swipe at the coach over his comments about the former captain.

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The attack extends a run of criticism Morgan has aimed at Jesus over recent weeks, with the broadcaster taking a hard line against the coach amid everything that surrounded Ronaldo's exit.

He has been one of the captain's most vocal defenders throughout the crisis. Morgan previously slammed Jesus's conduct and his stance towards the veteran, as controversy swirled over the circumstances that drove Ronaldo out of the team and into international retirement a few days ago.